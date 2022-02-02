James Aubrey Moorman, 90, of Conroe, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born on Friday, September 18, 1931, in Arkansas.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Elva Ferguson, mother of his children, Esther, children, Aubrey Moorman, Terry Moorman, and Donna Moorman.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Floy Mae Moorman; child, Larry Gene Moorman and wife Kathy; sister, Katy Ferguson; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 7, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for James will begin promptly at 12:00 pm. Interment for James will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

