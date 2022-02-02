Debra Kay Cangemi, 66, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, April 19, 1955, in Houston, Texas to Charles Lotten Otwell and Bertha Paralee Smith Otwell, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Debra was also preceded in death by her brothers, James William and Charles Lotton Otwell, Jr.; sisters, Beverly Sue Harris, Patricia Joyce Robbins, and Bertha Marie Weir.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Richard Wayne Cangemi; son, Douglas Wayne Cangemi and wife Dana Lynn Cangemi; sister, Barbara Jean Leisner; grandchildren, Olivia Machell Cangemi, Nathan Wayne Cangemi, Madison Vitro, Jonathan Peters, Austin Zepeda, Joshua Flores, whom all she loved dearly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Debra will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 5, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly after at 2:00 pm. Interment for Debra will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

