Deborah “Debbie” Ann Davidson, 69, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 19, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to the late John Duncan and Mary Kelly Moore.

Debbie graduated from J. Frank Dobie High School, the class of 1971. She obtained her certification in medical assisting, where she worked for over forty years as a dedicated employee. She was always up early, before the rest of the family, making lunches and getting everyone ready for their day. Debbie was the last to go to bed once the daily chores were completed.

Debbie pursued many interests, some of which included volunteering wherever she could, her love for golf, traveling, fishing, and spending time with her dogs Arnie and Coco. In her younger years, she really enjoyed outdoor activities . Debbie was also passionate about birdwatching. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her grandson, whom she adored. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Her family was her passion and when her daughter was growing up, she was very involved with her activities, along with being her Girl Scout leader.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Donna Clark. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of forty-one years Rodney; her daughter Brandy Morton and husband Casey of Huffman; her grandson Hunter Morton of Huffman; her siblings Mike Moore and wife Maureen of Santa Fe, Sherry Green and husband Gordon of Medina, Pam Balducchi of Maine; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Saturday, February, 5, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St in Dayton. A memorial service will follow at 4pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

