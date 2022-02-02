Glen Earl Tieman, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1944 in Baytown, Texas to his parents Ernest Albert Tieman and Pauline Anna Manthei Tieman. Glen never met a stranger and was able to strike up a conversation with anyone. By doing this, he built many lifelong relationships connecting with others and he was very well recognized in the Baytown community.

Glen loved the Lord, his wife, and his family. He made sure to dedicate quality time with his children as they were growing up so that they knew just how special they were to him. Glen was very charitable with anyone in need especially St. Jude’s. It made his heart feel good to be able to give. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. Glen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sheryll Norwine Tieman; parents, Ernest and Pauline Tieman; brothers, Harold Tieman, Raymond Tieman, and Charles Tieman; and grandson, Tanner Ocker.

Glen is survived by his children, Mark Tieman and wife Colleen of Omaha, NE, Wendy Ocker and husband Tim of Brighton, CO, and Melissa Fregia and husband Chad of Dayton, TX; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Leon Tieman and wife Lynda of Pasadena, TX, Jerry Tieman of Baytown, TX, Peggy Wehmeyer and husband Marion of League City, TX, JoyDell Heintschel and husband Jack of Huntsville, TX; and a host extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 12pm to 2pm, with service to follow at 2pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sterling White Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Sterling White Cemetery.

