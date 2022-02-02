Birdie Loraine Joines Davenport, 89, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Nederland, Texas, on September 8, 1932, to the late Guy W. and Theresa Koch Joines. She attended South Park High School, where she was voted the most beautiful and most popular girl in the school.

Birdie was a dedicated Christian who attended the Pentecostal Church for many years.

Birdie had a flair for yard work and was admired for her horticultural talents. One of her favorite pastimes was reading the Bible. She was a strong, compassionate, loving woman who could brighten up any room with her beautiful smile. Birdie adored her sweet little parakeet Precious.

Birdie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ervin Vernon Joines and Raymond Guy Joines, her sister Ophelia Sally Joines, and her daughters Carolyn Loraine Holt West and Connie Theresa Holt. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Mary Michelle Rake, Madonna Marie Rake Wyatt, Jodi Diane Foster, Jami Loraine Foster, and Tiffany Loraine Davenport; her grandchildren Crystal Marie Kruesel, Connie Diane Southernwood, Courtnee Elizabeth Underwood, Amanda Loraine Tuttle, Clifford Ellis Tuttle IV, Miranda Leigh Reyes Hernandez, Mark David Silva, Joshua Matthew Davenport, Isabella Loraine Ramirez, and Isaiah Alvarado Ramirez; great-grandchildren Elijah Daniel Fuller, Rhett Garrison Kruesel, Jheaven Caprice Tuttle, Nyilla Alliyn Pettaway, Skhii Luv Tate, and Malaysia Loraine Brown; sister Viola Mae Sparks; brother Carson Curtis Joines; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

There will be no formal service at this time, as it was Birdie’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind and loving woman that she was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family at http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to Birdie’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

