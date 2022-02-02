Ruth Aurelia Willis McMullan, 88 of Dayton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 31, 2022 in Baytown, Texas. Ruth was born December 20, 1933 in Odessa, Texas to parents James Benjamin Willis and Lucia M. Anderson Willis.

Service for Mrs. McMullan will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning, February 5, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Devers. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Stacey Memorial Cemetery in Devers under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Counts, Brad Counts, Brian Hall, Tyler Jackson, John Counts, Jason Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are James Hall, Brett Hall, and Frank Green.

Ruth graduated from Sour Lake High School in 1951 and married the love of her life Tommy McMullan. She was a longtime resident of Devers where she and her late husband were devoted members of the First Baptist Church, and she also played the piano there. Ruth had been owner of the Western Auto in Anahuac and bookkeeper at Dayton Vet Clinic. The McMullan family were rice farmers in the Devers area for many years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Mrs. McMullan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Thomas “Tommy” Walter McMullan; her granddaughter, Katie Hall; and her grandson, Brett Hall. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Donna McMullan Hall and husband James, Belynda McMullan Counts and husband John and Peggy McMullan; grandchildren, Chad Counts, Brad Counts, Tiffany Swor, Marcia Hall Jackson and husband Tyler and Brian Hall; great-grandchildren, Kali, Kami, Kellan, Eli, Olivia, McKenna and Kassie; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

