Mary Helen Eason, age 87, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born April 14, 1934, in Votaw, Texas, to parents Omer and Lola Collins who preceded her in death along with her brother, William (Monk) Collins; sisters, Dorothy Davis and Novaline Ensign; and grandson, Blake Eason.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Eason; son, Norris Eason and wife Terrie Eason; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and others she loved which are too many to count. She was truly blessed.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Ensign, Walter Ensign, Thomas Davis, Alvin Davis, Erwin Davis, Melvin Davis, and Charles Davis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

