Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2022:
- Lockwood, Denise Annette – Disorderly Conduct
- Davis, Lindsay Jo – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Adams, Robert – Hold for Harris County-Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Wiggins, Brandon Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Steilling, Michael Zachary – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass