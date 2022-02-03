Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2022:

Lockwood, Denise Annette – Disorderly Conduct

Davis, Lindsay Jo – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Adams, Robert – Hold for Harris County-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Wiggins, Brandon Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Steilling, Michael Zachary – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass

