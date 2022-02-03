Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2022:

  • Lockwood, Denise Annette – Disorderly Conduct
  • Davis, Lindsay Jo – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Adams, Robert – Hold for Harris County-Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Wiggins, Brandon Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Steilling, Michael Zachary – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass
