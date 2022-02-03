Liberty County hunters ink deal for new TV show

The ink is still drying on a deal signed this week between creators of Dirt Nap Affliction (DNA) and the Pursuit Channel for a 13-part series on predator hunting.

JD Dudley, of Tarkington, one of the founders of Dirt Nap Affliction, said the show will be filmed throughout the United States with some local residents in Liberty County being a part of the series. Fellow co-founder Ray Stearnes of Liberty will also be featured as will Tarkington attorney Donny Haltom, Steven Dryden of Hardin, country music singer Jason Allen of Conroe, \Shawn Doherty and Shane Kessler, both of Louisiana, and Mike and Kayla Melancon of Beaumont. Also expected to make an appearance is Dudley’s friend, Buck Medley, star of Lone Star Legend.

“Our new show is about predator hunting. It’s a thermal hunting show and we will be using night vision. We will mostly be hunting coyotes and hogs,” Dudley said.

Filming is already underway.

“We already have a lot of footage. We are filming it ourselves but we have two producers who have worked for national networks working with us,” Dudley said.

Feral hog hunting will be a major part of the new TV show Dirt Nap Affliction. Pictured is JD Dudley and the late Clayton Dalton, a teenager who was treated to a surprise hunt before his passing.

While they are not considered predators, feral hogs, which are not native to North America, will be hunted as they pose a health risk to humans and livestock, and destroy agricultural crops, forestry and pastures. A single sow may have 2-3 litters per year with each containing more than a dozen piglets. Feral sows start producing offspring as young as 7 months.

“The hog population is out of control,” Dudley said. “As for coyotes, there is a lack of fur trapping today. That’s why the coyote population has gotten out of control. There isn’t much of a market for hides.”

While coyotes usually are skittish of humans and will avoid contact, they do pose a threat to pets, poultry and small livestock animals. While coyotes are struck and killed on highways by cars with little issues, hogs are a real danger to motorists as they congregate near roadways and have a low center of gravity. Hitting a 250-pound hog or a group of hogs in the roadway, or swerving to avoid them, can be catastrophic.

Dudley says he has a good group of people working on the show and is looking forward to seeing the public’s response when it finally is broadcast.

“We plan to do hunts all over the United States. We will be doing a coyote hunt in Illinois with another friend of ours and then another show in Nevada,” he said. “You’ll have to watch the show to see who is going to be on it.”

Even before the new show is broadcast, Dudley said DNA already is working on a second show called “Pick Tha Hunt with Jason Allen.” Filming for this show started last year and continued this year when they arranged a surprise hunt for a young aspiring game warden, Gabe Pope, 8, of League City, and organized a meeting between Pope and his TV hero, retired Texas Game Warden Mike Boone.

“We plan to take special people on hunts with Jason. Those picked might be people with special medical needs or a military veteran, or someone like that kid. After the hunt, they will be treated to a campfire concert with Jason and a surprise musical guest,” Dudley said. “We haven’t picked a network for the second show but we will know soon.”

JD Dudley and Buck Medley (left) are pictured after an alligator hunt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

