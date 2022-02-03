School closings announced

The wet, wintry weather is expected to cause some safety issues for roadways Thursday evening and into Friday morning, which has prompted local school districts to cancel extracurricular activities for Thursday, Feb. 3, and school and other activities for Friday, Feb. 4.

Here are the announcements so far:

CLEVELAND

“Out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of worsening weather and road conditions, all after-school activities in Cleveland ISD are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3. This includes all Extended Day programs and UIL-sanctioned events. Cleveland ISD will also be closed on Friday, Feb. 4. This missed day will not be made up due to the extra minutes built into the calendar,” the advisory reads.

DAYTON

Throughout the day today, Dayton ISD has been watching the weather and has been in contact with both Liberty County and Harris County Emergency Management groups.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our buses, our students, and our staff members. Dayton ISD will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. In addition, all extracurricular activities will be canceled. Please remember to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Stay safe and warm,” the District’s announcement reads.

DEVERS ISD

Devers ISD is on a four-day schedule. Therefore, no cancelations are necessary.

HARDIN

“Due to the threat of hazardous weather conditions, all afternoon activities will be canceled [for Thursday]. School will be canceled tomorrow, Feb. 4. We will monitor the weather conditions regarding the UIL competition on Saturday,” the announcement reads.

HULL-DAISETTA

Please be advised: Due to the pending inclement weather, Hull-Daisetta ISD will have a late start at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 4, out of an abundance of caution. Buses will run accordingly. Stay safe and warm.

LIBERTY

Liberty ISD is on a four-day schedule. Therefore, no cancelations are necessary.

SHEPHERD ISD

Due to the forecasted weather conditions that are expected to worsen during the afternoon and late evening hours of Thursday, February 3, 2022, Shepherd ISD will release at 1 p.m. Thursday. All afterschool activities and operations will be canceled this afternoon. This will give staff and students the opportunity to travel home safely.

In addition, out of an abundance of caution, Shepherd ISD will close on Friday, February 4, 2022.”We will resume regular business on Monday, February 7, 2022. Please stay safe and warm! At this time Shepherd ISD does not anticipate the need to make up these days in the current school calendar,” the notice reads.

SPLENDORA

“We anticipate worsening weather conditions this evening, so all after-school and extracurricular activities will be canceled. All Splendora ISD offices and schools will be closed on Friday, February 4th, due to the possibility of ice on bridges and roadways in the morning. We expect the weather to dramatically improve by noon, so more information regarding high school games on Friday will be forthcoming. Stay safe and warm, Wildcat family!” the advisory reads.

TARKINGTON

Tarkington ISD is canceling all classes for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. This closure is due to the possible presence and uncertainty of inclement weather. The District plans to return to regular classes and activities on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The following activities have been canceled and/or rescheduled:

TMS Girls and Boy’s Basketball games have been canceled for tonight and will be rescheduled.

THS Girls and Boys Basketball games have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

TPS 1st Grade Program has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

TPS Kindergarten Field Trip has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Grades 2 thru 5, District UIL Academic Meet has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

All Extracurricular activity students should be in contact with their coaches for further updates on game plans and practice times.

