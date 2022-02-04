Charles Manuel Ontiveros, 65, of Porter, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born on Sunday, December 9, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Janice and stepdad, Patrick Comlander.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Ontiveros; daughters, Anna Peralez and Clint Fulcher, Carla Metts and husband Josh; son-in-law, Richard Peralez; brothers, Daniel Comlander, Patrick Comlander and wife Stacey, Richard Fuentes; sisters, Anna Culver and husband Jim, Yelena Lester; grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, Richard, Hailey, Christian, Luke, and Abigail; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A visitation for Charles will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Grand Parkway Church. Pastor Glen Jalowy officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

