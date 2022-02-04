John Bernard Sweete

John Bernard Sweeten, 66, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, November 23, 1955, in Cleveland, Texas to Emmett Sweeten and Nora (Carr) Sweeten, both of whom have preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Shaw, and grandson, Cole Sweeten.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 20 years, Ericka Sweeten; children, John Sweeten, III, Erick Sweeten, BJ Sweeten, Daniel Sweeten; brothers, Jerry Sweeten, Levearl Sweeten; sister, Karen Whatley; grandchildren, Natalie, J.C., and A.J.; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Memorial service to be held at a later date

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

