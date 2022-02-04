David Wayne Long, 70, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, July 25, 1951, in Baytown, Texas to Leslie Thomas Long and Ruth Imogene (Hall) Long, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, David Wayne Long, Jr., Jason Wayne Long, and Jennifer Fay Hargrave; brothers, Eddie Gene Long, Donald Dwayne Long, Larry Glen Long, and Leslie Thomas Long, Jr.; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A celebration of life for David will be held at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

