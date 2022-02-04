Glynda Fay Nichols, 79, of Hull, TX passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Magnolia Place Healthcare in Liberty, Tx. Mrs. Nichols was born on September 1, 1942, in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Lee Charles Besch and Juanita Joy Stutes. She loved children and her family. She enjoyed camping and was always making her family and friends feel at home. She volunteered her time at Hull-Daisetta elementary school and loved sewing and doing puzzles. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Nichols is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil A. Nichols; and other family members.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eddie Nichols and wife Shobie of Batson, TX; daughter, Cindy Sebek and husband Clayte of Hardin, TX; grandchildren, Laken, Cody, Connor, Lauren, Callie, Kadie, Kelsie, Morgan, and Chase; great-grandchildren, Kai, Maverick, Logan, Brenden, Lance, Bentley, Case, Sophie, Caroline, Seth, Hudson, and Sawyer; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Faith & Family Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Chris Contreras officiating interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Faith & Family Chapel from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Honoring Mrs. Nichols as pallbearers are Cody Cook, Clayte Sebek, David Largent, Tooter Underwood, Malcolm Nance, Bub Chalfant, Chase Contreras, and Morgan Contreras.

