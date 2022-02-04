Melisa Kaye Jones, 53, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on June 2, 1968, in Pasadena, Texas, to the late Charles Bradley and Patricia Ann Chesson Williams. Melisa graduated from Dayton High School, the class of 1987. Throughout her life, she work in various capacities that included housekeeping for a nursing home, a receptionist for an electrical company, and even being a clerk in convenience stores.

Melisa was a very outgoing person who pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for old vehicles and fast cars. She was an avid music lover, with an eclectic taste for music that was truly commendable. Melisa also loved to travel and would go wherever the road would take her. She was one who was naturally happy all the time, and she never met a stranger. Melisa could light up the room with her smile and witty, cocky, yet smooth comebacks. She was always family-oriented, her family was her pride and joy. Melisa was an extremely good listener and would often lend good advice to others for any situation. Just a hug from her could make things better as she always gave the best ones.

Melisa was a loving spouse, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Angela Marie Williams. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved life partner and soulmate of six years Tammy McKeand of Dayton; her daughters Kelsey Jones and husband Roman of Dayton, and Candace Carter and husband JC of Marshall; her precious grandchildren Abel Jones, James, Destiny and Roman Collier, Jr., Ray, Hunter, and Levi Carter, Harley Shaver, and Julah Johnson; her siblings Michael Williams and wife Michelle of Dayton, and Kevin Williams and wife Sandy of Dayton; her nieces and nephews Danie, Christopher, Caleb, Jacob, and Nicholas, Devin Williams; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Deason, Ronnie Deason, Darrel Germany, Devin Williams, Caleb Williams, Christopher Williams, James Collier, and Jacob Shaver. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Williams, and Nicholas Williams.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 5pm until 8pm, on Friday, February 4, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, in Dayton. A funeral service for Melisa will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor David Faircloth, officiating. A graveside and committal service will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

