Ruby Elizabeth Lasseigne, 85, of Double Bayou, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas. She was affectionately known as “Grams” to many. Ruby was born on July 13, 1936, in Dayton, Texas, to the late George Caldwell and Ruby Nell Berry Calhoun and the youngest of their four children. She attended high school in Dayton before completing her senior year at Anahuac High School and graduating in the class of 1954. Ruby married into a fishing family after graduation, spending the rest of her life in Smith Point and Oak Island.

Ruby enjoyed the simple things that life had to offer, such as sitting on porch swing to watch the fish jumping and birdwatching over the water. She was more than happy and abundantly satisfied with her life, her family and her canine companions. Ruby never wanted anything more than what she already had. She was an avid animal lover with a huge heart, always feeding the birds, cats, and possums on her porch.

Ruby was dedicated in her faith in the Lord. She worked hard as a homemaker and loved to sew. Ruby thought it was important to take care of family and would give her life for any of them if she had too. But what she loved most was her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings John Caldwell Calhoun, Sr., Telitha Ann Calhoun Powell, and Edith Lee Calhoun Butler; her son Randy Jay Stephenson; and her grandchildren Susie Stephenson, Dennis Allen Stephenson, Sr., and Amanda Stephenson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Charles Jesse Stephenson, Jr. of Anahuac, Dennis Stephenson and wife Jo Ann of Anahuac, and Elizabeth Dianne Stephenson Rodgers of Anahuac; her grandchildren, Charles Eric Stephenson, Renee Hammond, Michelle Richard and husband Dominick, Jennifer Hernandez and husband Adrean, Elizabeth Chenall, Melissa Chance and husband Derrick, and Jay Tyler Stephenson; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Jackson Cemetery in Double Bayou. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow at 10:30am in the cemetery.

