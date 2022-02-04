Michelle Renee Chamberlain was born June 11, 1962 in Macomb, Illinois to parents, John William Watt Sr and Dorothy Trout Watt. She passed away in Huntsville, Texas on February 1, 2022 at the age of 59.

Michelle graduated from the University of Houston with a BS in Accounting in 1993. She worked as an accountant until the past years before she became disabled. Michelle enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Watt.

Michelle is survived by her beloved husband of almost 39 years, Alan Austin Chamberlain; father, John Willam Watt Sr; loving daughter, Alexandra Renee Chamberlain; brother, John William Watt, Jr. and wife Kathy; sisters, Nanette Marie Martinez and husband Carlos, and Lynette Sue Malone and husband Frank; nephews, Phillip, Joshua, Jeremiah, Ethan, James, and John; nieces, Shari, Jessica, Elizabeth, Ellen, and Erica; numerous great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

