Van H. May was born June 16, 1931 in Huffman, Texas to Emery and Fannie May. Along with his parents and siblings, they moved to Crosby when he was a young boy. He passed away at the age of 90 on February 2, 2022.

He graduated from Crosby High School in 1949, and was an accomplished athlete. Although small in stature, he was extremely fast, holding the school record for the 1-mile run for many years, and was on the football team.

Van married Georgia Smesny in 1957. They would have celebrated their 65th Anniversary this year. They had two children, Melinda and Mark.

Van worked as a crane operator and also had his own company, May Construction. He loved country music, and with his brother, Pat, they formed the May Brothers band. Van was well known as the ultimate outdoorsman: deer hunter, fisherman, archer; and was a true horseman, training horses and competing for many years.

Van loved his wife and family. He is survived by his beloved Georgia, daughter Melinda and her husband, David Seibert; son Mark; grandchildren: Preston and his wife Carolynn, Brandon, and Stephanie Seibert; great-grandchildren: Judah, Haven, and Caleb Seibert; sister, Joyce Brown, also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ennis, Walker, Keith, Harry and Pat; sisters Dorothy Bandy and Pauline Miller.

Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home at 1304 N Cleveland St, Dayton, TX. Visitation will be 1:00PM-2:00PM followed by the Funeral Service. A brief burial service will be at the Huffman Cemetery at 26400 Humble-Crosby Road, Huffman, TX.

