James Hughie Griffin was born in Houston, Texas on February 5, 1944, to parents, Bill Ed Griffin and Dora Atkins Griffin. He passed away February 2, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas at the age of 77.

Jim served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was a truck driver most of his life. He loved the time spent with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marvin Segrest; sister, Kay Cone; brother William Griffin.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Charlotte Griffin; children: Joe Segrest and wife Dana, Mark Segrest and wife Tammy, Tracy McMahan and husband Ed, Loyd Segest and wife Trish, and Floyd Segrest and wife Christina; brothers, Dock Griffin, Tommy Hopson, and John David Cone; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 1-3pm. Funeral Service will begin at 3pm with Chaplain Mark Segrest officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland City Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Mark Segrest, Floyd Segrest, Lance Segrest, Loyd Segrest, Joe Segrest, and Justin Segrest.

