Ardyth Elayne Stembridge found peace in the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She joined her father, Teddy James Lytle, and her brother, Teddy Lynn Lytle.

Elayne was born August 12, 1957 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature, and her ability to light up the lives of those around her.

Nothing made her smile more than her children could, and her strength and faith inspired many.

Elayne has many loved ones cherishing her memory, including her mother, Mary Lytle; children, Geo Moore and Roy Stembridge; and siblings, Lesa Wyrick and Tommy Lytle. Elayne’s family and friends will gather to celebrate her memory on Saturday, February 5, 2022, and will keep her spirit alive in their hearts until they meet again.

In lieu of flowers, Elayne wished that anybody wanting to honor her memory would instead make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

