Billy Gene Fregia, 71, of Liberty, Tx passed away on February 4, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Fregia was born on October 1, 1950, to the late William “Monk” Eugene Fregia and Alice Doucette Fregia. He loved the Lord and enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Mr. Fregia enjoyed telling stories. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Fregia is preceded in death by his son, Larry Fregia; daughter, Kelly Coleman; parents, William ” Monk” and Alice Fregia; sister, Betty Fregia; and brothers, Chester Fregia and Busty Fregia.



Mr. Fregia is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nita Fregia; his children, Chris LeBouef and wife Misty of Orange, Tx, Terry Fregia of Liberty, Tx, Jerry Fregia and friend Connie of Liberty, TX, Chad Fregia and wife Melissa of Dayton, TX, Benny “T-Bob” Coleman and wife Whitney of Little Cypress, TX, John Watts of Beaumont, TX, Robert Watts of Lumberton, TX, Kim Rhoades and husband Darrell of Daisetta, TX, Kelly Watts and friend Tracy of Beaumont, TX, Shelly Smith and husband Preston of Vidor, TX, and Wendy Fregia of Liberty, TX; thirty-three grandkids; twenty great-grandkids with two great-grandkids on the way; brothers, Curtis Fregia, and wife, Alma Jo of Moss Hill, TX, James Gaston and wife Ellen of Hull, TX, and Kenny Fregia and wife Sharon of Crosby; sister, Joyce Tanton of Liberty, TX and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Pentecostal Tabernacle at 10:00 A.M. with Brother Clayton Taylor, Brother Tony Wingate, and Brother Olyn Hendricks officiating interment to follow at Monroe – Fregia Cemetery in Liberty. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Pentecostal Tabernacle beginning at 4:00 PM.



Honoring Mr. Fregia as pallbearers are Christopher LeBouef, Terry Fregia, Jerry Fregia, Chad Fregia, Benny Coleman, John Watts, Brady Fregia, and Darrell Rhoades. Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Rhoades, Kelly Watts, Shelly Smith, Wendy Fregia, Melissa Fregia, Misty LeBouef, and Whitney Coleman.

