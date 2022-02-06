Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2022:

  • Benavides, Richard David – Hold for Hardin County-Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • Thompkins, Tiffany Delores – Hold for Orange County-Probation Violation
  • Robinson, Joshua – Theft of Material
  • Taylor, Jerry – Theft of Material
  • Monteleone, Craig Andrew – Sexual Assault, Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Sexual, and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Hendrickson, Jack Leroy III – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
