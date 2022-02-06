Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2022:

Benavides, Richard David – Hold for Hardin County-Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Thompkins, Tiffany Delores – Hold for Orange County-Probation Violation

Robinson, Joshua – Theft of Material

Taylor, Jerry – Theft of Material

Monteleone, Craig Andrew – Sexual Assault, Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Sexual, and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Hendrickson, Jack Leroy III – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

