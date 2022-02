The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 4, 2022:

Price, Patricia Annette – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Boychi, Matthew Daniel – Evading Arrest or Detention With Motor Vehicle

Gleason, Destiny Daylynn – Tampering With Evidence

Crandall, Trevor Franklin – Driving While Intoxicated

