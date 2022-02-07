Donkey basketball coming to Hardin

Donkey basketball will return to Hardin High School on Sunday, Feb. 20, in games organized as a fundraiser for the Classes of 2024 and 2025. Local members of the Hardin community will be riding donkeys in the HHS gym for this family-friendly event.

“Wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus,” is what organizers of the fundraiser are saying about the game that will pit the seniors against the juniors in the first game and the winners of that round against local Hardin “celebrities.”

Students will be hosting a cake auction during intermission.

Players in a past donkey basketball game in Hardin are pictured. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Key)

The games start at 3 p.m. Advance tickets are $7 and $10 at the door. Preschool age children are free. No video cameras will be allowed during the games.

The event is being organized through Dairyland Donkey Ball.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Hardin High School at 936-298-2118.

