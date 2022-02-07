Wellington running for Texas’ 8th Congressional District

Jessica Wellington, a 21-year resident of Texas’ 8th Congressional District, is announcing her run for U.S. Congress.

“As a Texas Conservative woman and mom, I’m not willing to settle for business as usual. The same types of candidates keep getting elected and nothing has changed. It is, after all, what’s gotten us into this current political climate in the first place. I’m a real conservative who has congressional senior staff experience,” she said.

“I understand what’s at stake and know how to champion for the forgotten middle class, who is footing the bill for all of the government’s wasteful spending. I can strategically work to deliver real results and ensure that our children have a bright future,” Wellington continued.

Wellington was born and raised on military bases in Germany and in the United States. Because of her father’s military career, she got to see, firsthand, patriotism, duty and sacrifice as he served our country for her entire childhood.

She came to Texas, the home of her grandparents, for college. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University and a master’s degree in business management from Texas A&M Commerce.

Wellington began her career in community news. She was an honest and trusted reporter, police reporter and editor for several Houston area newspapers. Later, she was a district director for a respected U.S. Congressman. Since that time, she has been running her own small business.

For more information, visit https://jessicawellingtonforcongress.com

