William Ernest Bagwell, 87, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2022 in Houston. Williams was born August 15, 1934 in Houston, Texas to parents John Bagwell and Nadine Rand Bagwell.

William lived most is life in the Highlands area and was a former resident of Cleveland and Houston. William proudly served in the United States Air Force and the National Guard. He owned several different businesses all named B&R. He loved reading and driving his 18-wheeler.

Preceded in death by parents, wife, Ruth Bagwell, son, Billy Joe Bagwell and sister Sonny Bagwell. Those left to cherish is memory are his son, Harold Michael Bagwell, daughter, Debbie Bagwell, brother, Johnny Bagwell and wife Elaine. Also, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-children, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. William’s fur babies-dog-Paint and Cat-L.T.

The family would like thank Harbor Hospice, especially nurses Connie and Karen. Also, thanks to his nieces, Vicki Stepp and her sister, Trixie Zadrapa for taking care of him and being their “running buddy” every chance they could.

Graveside services will be held on 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. before the service at the cemetery.

Services under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

