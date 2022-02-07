Cleveland Indianettes named Grand Champion runner-up at competition

The Indianettes recently competed at their first of two competitions of the season. They represented Cleveland High School and Cleveland ISD with class and poise all day and performed all of their routines to the best of their abilities.

The team competed a jazz, contemporary, and pom routine, officers completed a jazz and contemporary, two Indianette duets, one hot element duet and six solos. Below is a list of the routines and the students who won:

Team pom – high platinum adjudication award, best in class

Team contemporary – platinum adjudication award, best in class

Team jazz – high platinum adjudication award, best in class

Officer contemporary – platinum adjudication award, best in class

Officer jazz – platinum adjudication award, best in class

Duets – Mary Watson and Skylar Silcox placed second, and Alyssa and Amber Jones placed third

Cleveland Indianettes

Solos

Marlee Brooks- 2nd place, 12th grade division

Victoria Martinez – 3rd place, 12th grade division

Sheila Leon- 3rd place, 11th grade division

Skylar Silcox – 3rd place, 10th grade division

Amber Jones- 2nd place, 9th grade division

Alyssa Jones- 1st place, 9th grade division

The Indianettes received Grand Champion Team in the medium classic division and received first runner up Grand Champion of the competition.

Although the hot element duet did not place at this competition, they performed beautifully and will be competing again on Feb. 12.

“[We are] so proud of all the students who put themselves out there and performed to the best of their abilities. We are enjoying the wind but ready to continue to grow and prepare for our next competition at Bridgeland High school on Feb 12,” a statement from the District reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

