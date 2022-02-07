Authorities trying to identify animal cruelty suspect in Cleveland

On Jan. 12, 2022 at about 4:30 a.m., an unknown Hispanic male purchased gas and cigarettes at the Eagle Mart located at 18374 Hwy 105 E. in Cleveland.

“Upon leaving the store, he stopped in front of a taco truck located in the same parking lot, and abandoned a box of puppies. Three puppies were located in the box, with one puppy being deceased,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case for animal cruelty.

The man reportedly was driving what appeared to be a gray 1992-1996 Ford extended cab truck.

If you have any information or can identify the male or the truck, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and reference case# 22A011028.

