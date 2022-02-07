Cleveland first-grader wins gold medal in HLSR Rodeo Art contest

The artwork of a Northside Elementary first-grader will on display at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Aaron Muniz, a student in Ms. Manzella’s class, drew a colorful picture of a rooster that made him a gold medalist in the HLSR Rodeo Art contest held each year in the weeks leading up to the February rodeo in Houston. For the honor, Muniz’s work will be on display at the Hayloft Gallery at the rodeo.

Last year, six students from Cleveland ISD had artwork represented in the Hayloft Gallery. They were Ester Cardenas, Jorge Muniz, Madison Quiroz, Lizbeth Cruz, Briana Castillo and Marcos Gutierrez.

Aaron Muniz created this brightly-colored rooster for his entry into the HLSR Rodeo Art contest.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held from Feb. 28 through March 20 at NRG Park in Houston.

For more information on the Rodeo Art contests, go online to https://www.rodeohouston.com/get-involved/exhibitors-participants/school-art

