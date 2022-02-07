Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 5, 2022`

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2022:

  • Chavez, Elvira – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Louviere, Eric Andre – Assault
  • Stowe, Steven Scott – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Harrison, Ricardo Jermaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Angelina County-Probation Violation
  • Neal, Quin Terrius Demondre – Hold for Jefferson County-Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Harris County-Violation of Driver License Restriction
  • Lamb, Jeremy – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
