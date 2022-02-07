Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 5, 2022`

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2022:

Chavez, Elvira – Driving While Intoxicated

Louviere, Eric Andre – Assault

Stowe, Steven Scott – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Harrison, Ricardo Jermaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Angelina County-Probation Violation

Neal, Quin Terrius Demondre – Hold for Jefferson County-Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Harris County-Violation of Driver License Restriction

Lamb, Jeremy – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

