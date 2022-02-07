Rita Lee Abshier, 86, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Winnie, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Katy, Texas. She was born on June 17, 1935, in Morse, Louisiana, to the late Ambrose and Vina Benoit Breaux. Rita’s family relocated to Winnie from Louisiana when she was around ten. She graduated from East Chambers High School, the class of 1953, where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. Rita helped lead the basketball team to state level competition.

Rita was very dedicated to her faith in serving the Lord. She was a former member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac and a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas. Rita was a very caring woman who desired nothing more than helping others in need. She was wise and gave good counsel to all of the children, hoping to lead them in the right direction.

Rita worked as a Deputy Clerk for the Chambers County Clerk’s Office in Anahuac for more than twenty years. While living in Onalaska, Texas she was a cook at the Polk County Senior Citizens Center where meals were served to the elderly in the community, and was a poll representative in the county for elections.

Rita pursued many interests. Some included traveling, playing Bingo, cooking for her family and friends, and being involved in her church. When they were young, her husband, Troy, worked out of town. She would pack up the children and drive to meet him so they could spend time together. She was an avid sports enthusiast and foodie. However, her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. Rita was independent, adventurous, courageous, wise, witty, funny, caring, and present. Instilling the best characteristics in her family was important to her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose Breaux and Vina Benoit Breaux; her beloved husband of fifty-nine years, Troy Abshier; her sister Shirlene Humphries and husband James; and her brother-in-law James Harrington. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Sherri Villarreal and husband John of Katy, Lisa Arnold of Gardnerville, Nevada, David Abshier and wife Tammy of Corrigan, and Brian Abshier and wife Kathleen of Hankamer; her eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; her siblings Mason Breaux and wife Myrna of Winnie and Mazie Harrington of Winnie; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David Abshier, Sebastian Villarreal, Jescelyn Villarreal, Elizabeth Abshier, Nikki Stifflemire, and Noel Madrigal. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Breaux, Brian Abshier, Josh Abshier, James, Matthew, and Ron Arnold, Tyler Stanley, Christina Messer, Brandon Satterwhite, and Amanda Smith.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11am, with Fr. Phillip Tran, as the celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Abshier Cemetery in Devers.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Rita’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

