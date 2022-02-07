Carlos Manuel Garcia-Alvarado, 74, of Villalba, Puerto Rico, residing in Hankamer Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on May 20, 1947, in Puerto Rico, to the late Carlos Manuel Garcia and Auria Alvarado.

Carlos and his wife Maria relocated to Hankamer from Houston ten years ago so that they could enjoy country living. He enjoyed the simple things that the country had to offer. Carlos pursued many interests, some of which included his reading, especially history, collecting antiques, radios, phonographs and hats. He loved taking Maria vacationing on their land and second home in Puerto Rico that was close to the mountains and the beaches and driving his most prized possession, a 1964 white Cadillac Coupe-de-Ville.

Carlos had a charismatic personality, was always sweet and funny, he never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty years, Maria Gonzalez; his children Christian M. Garcia, Carlos J. Garcia and Carlos A. Garcia of Puerto Rico; his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his two sisters and three brothers; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

There will be no formal services as it was Carlos’ wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind and loving man that he was.

