Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2022:

  • Alexander, Landon B – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Maciel, Felicia Dominique – Public Intoxication
  • Flores, Feliciano Mata – Public Intoxication
  • Lira-Betancourt, Juan – Public Intoxication
  • Lege, Shelly Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dever, Tristan Dru-Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Thomas, Madalyn Charise – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hensley, Jacob Brian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief
  • Sanchez, Daniel – Driving Under the Influence-Minor
  • Jackson, Larry Jr. – Theft of Property
