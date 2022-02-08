Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2022:
- Alexander, Landon B – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated
- Maciel, Felicia Dominique – Public Intoxication
- Flores, Feliciano Mata – Public Intoxication
- Lira-Betancourt, Juan – Public Intoxication
- Lege, Shelly Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dever, Tristan Dru-Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- Thomas, Madalyn Charise – Possession of Marijuana
- Hensley, Jacob Brian – Possession of Marijuana
- Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief
- Sanchez, Daniel – Driving Under the Influence-Minor
- Jackson, Larry Jr. – Theft of Property