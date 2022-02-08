Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2022:

Alexander, Landon B – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated

Maciel, Felicia Dominique – Public Intoxication

Flores, Feliciano Mata – Public Intoxication

Lira-Betancourt, Juan – Public Intoxication

Lege, Shelly Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dever, Tristan Dru-Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Thomas, Madalyn Charise – Possession of Marijuana

Hensley, Jacob Brian – Possession of Marijuana

Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief

Sanchez, Daniel – Driving Under the Influence-Minor

Jackson, Larry Jr. – Theft of Property

