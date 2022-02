Lawrence Ray Dover, age 68 of Splendora, Texas passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born February 21, 1953, in Houston, Texas to parents Lawrence J. Dover and Viola Joyce Dover. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Viola Joyce Dover of Splendora; sister, Dee L. Smith of Rockport; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

