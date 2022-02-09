Betty Jo Dunlap, 73, from Baytown, TX, was born on September 28, 1948, in Beaumont, TX, and passed from this life on February 5, 2022, with family by her side. Her death was unexpected due to complications with surgery. Betty was fondly called “BJ” by her family and friends.

BJ graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She then attended Cosmetology School to become a beautician and had her own salon for many years. BJ was a 5’ 1” sassy, feisty, spit fire lady. She was somewhat stubborn and strong willed at times. She was very good at giving advice to her loved ones. BJ liked to talk and share her stories. She was a home body and liked spending time with her little dogs. She was compassionate with a big heart and loved her family. She was funny and quite humorous with an infectious smile, and a huge distinct laugh.

BJ adored her husband and sons and loved being “grand mommy” to her grandchildren. BJ always gave a hug and ended the phone conversation with “I love you”. BJ will be deeply missed by her family and friends and her little dogs.

Preceded in death by father, Elton Rodgers; brother, Danny Rodgers;

and stepbrother, Larry Fouts. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Trey Dunlap; her mother: Lizzie “Joann” Rodgers; her sons: Hulen Bryant, wife, Cathy; Brandon Bryant, Daniel Pantoja, wife, Tiffany; sisters: Margaret Lee, husband, Richard; Kathy Stone, husband, Gary, sister-n-law, Carol Fouts; brother: David Rodgers, wife, Linda; Michael Rodgers, wife, Sandee; daughters: Carmen Dunlap Cross, husband, Jarod; Carissa Dunlap Grey, husband, John Johnson; and Jennifer Loggins, husband, Rick; brother-n-law: Tim Dunlap, wife, Kim.

BJ also leaves a host of other family members including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Service for Mrs. Dunlap will be at 12 noon, Friday, February 11, 2022 at The Source Church, 815 Massey Tompkins Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. The visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at 12 noon, Friday, February 11, 2022. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas 77520 under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the Lee College Foundation Scholarship Fund in the name of Betty J. Dunlap, Cosmetology Award.

