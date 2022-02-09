Robert Warren Goforth, age 70, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was born March 8, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to parents Warren and Lora Goforth who preceded him in death along with his sister, Kathy Goforth Luke.

Mr. Goforth was a former resident of Tarkington. He loved camping, fishing, gardening, but really enjoyed his TV and computer.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lorena Goforth; children, Douglas Warren Goforth and wife Johanna, and Karey Lora Goforth; niece, Frances Ward; along with numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

