Barbara Lellen Huddleston, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 14, 1939, in Lamar, Missouri, to the late Elvin Ruel and Naomi Melvin Hale Sexton. Barbara graduated from Galena Park High School, Class of 1957, where she was active in many programs as well as being a Jacketeer on the school’s drill team.

After high school, Barbara proudly served her country by enlisting into the United States Navy, where she met and married her forever husband, Robert. They were eager to start a family, and Barbara was honorably discharged when she became pregnant with her first child.

Barbara was a dedicated employee of Houston Lighting and Power for more than 40 years, where she worked as a reproduction and graphics supervisor. She was also a dedicated mother and homemaker to her four children who cherished her immensely.

Barbara’s favorite pastime was reading. Some of her other interests included crocheting and knitting. Barbara enjoyed getting out and about, playing Bingo and traveling to the casino. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Huddleston; her son Michael Huddleston; and her sister Ola Hanson. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Donna Stephens and husband Micah of Houston, Brenda Smith of Dayton, Paul Huddleston of Dayton; her grandchildren William Thompson and Laura Stephens; her brother Richard Sexton; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

There will be no formal services as it was Barbara’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind and loving lady that she was.

