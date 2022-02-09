William “Will” Floyd Fuller III, 56, of Batson, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Liberty, Tx. Will was born October 10, 1965, to William & Brenda Fuller II in Houston, Texas. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Will is survived by his loving wife, LaDonna Fuller, step-daughter, Hope Kennedy, grandson, Alexander “Alex” Kennedy, his parents Brenda James and step-father, Jack Boyd, sister Lisa Roberts and husband, numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of loving friends.

Will is preceded in death by his father, William Fuller II, grandparents, Winson and Ana Lou James and Floyd and Florene Fuller, nephew, Charles “Chris” Roberts.

Will was a hard-working multicraft man in construction working within a variety of plants for over 30 years. Will met the love of his life, LaDonna a little over 5 years ago and while their time together was brief, it was full of more love than most people have in a lifetime. He was fully devoted to his wife LaDonna. He loved her long beautiful red hair. In his free time he loved to fish, hunt, play golf and play darts. He loved to read. It was nothing for him to sit and read a whole book in one night. He loved to cook. “Gordon Ramsey ain’t got nothing on his cooking. He definitely wore the apron in the household,” his step-daughter Hope says. He was funny and a huge jokester. He loved to laugh, cut up and play. He truly had a heart of gold and loved his family deeply. He will be deeply missed by all who love him.

A service of remembrance is pending.

Honoring Mr. Fuller as pallbearers will be Jerry Budro, Eddie Roberts, WC (Sonny) James, Kevin Budro, Glenn James, and Lloyd James. Honorary Pallbearers are Eddie Roberts Sr., Alexander” Alex” Kennedy, and Howard James.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

