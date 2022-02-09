James Everette Graham, 63, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

He was born on Saturday, July 12, 1958, in Cleveland, Texas to James Hardie Graham and Joyce Lynette West Graham, both of whom have preceded him in death. James was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Ray Graham.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Leslie Graham and wife Mandy, Alisha Garland and husband J.T., Tamara Keeble and husband Greg; brother, Joel Graham; sisters, Lynette Pendley and husband Bill, Debby Bolenbaucher and husband Bob; grandchildren, Destiny Burton and husband Michael, Tiffany Graham and Mark Proulx, Devon Beeson, Brittany Graham, Drake Graham, Angeline Garland, Drayton Graham; great-grandchildren, Kayson Proulx, Aubrie Berry, Kaisley Proulx; along with numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for James will immediately follow at Pin Oak Cemetery. Pastor Tony Current officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

