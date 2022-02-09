Shirley R Landgraf, 86, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 7, 2022. She was born on Saturday, November 9, 1935, in Birmingham, Alabama to Ida Pearl Carver, who has preceded her in death.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Alfred Landgraf, son, Dennis Landgraf, and grandson, Clinton Meadows.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Allen Landgraf and wife Jennifer, Donna Kay Jasonis and husband Chuck, Robert Landgraf, Freida Landgraf, Belinda Landgraf, Sandra Meadows and husband Michael; along with numerous other loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Shirley will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Interment for Shirley will immediately follow at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

