Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2022:

  • Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft
  • Breaux, Blaine Anthony II – Driving While License Invalid and Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Ewing, Timothy Lee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Jimenez, Juan Serpa – Theft of Property
  • Rogers, Bethany Mari – Theft of Property
  • Duncan, Summerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Ramirez, Valente – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Colbert, Erick – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify Fugitive and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana
  • White, Ned – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Alford, Shawn Michael – Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid
