Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2022:

Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft

Breaux, Blaine Anthony II – Driving While License Invalid and Driving While Intoxicated, second

Ewing, Timothy Lee – Possession of Marijuana

Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child

Jimenez, Juan Serpa – Theft of Property

Rogers, Bethany Mari – Theft of Property

Duncan, Summerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Ramirez, Valente – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Colbert, Erick – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify Fugitive and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana

White, Ned – Driving While Intoxicated

Alford, Shawn Michael – Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid

