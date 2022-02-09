Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2022:
- Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft
- Breaux, Blaine Anthony II – Driving While License Invalid and Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Ewing, Timothy Lee – Possession of Marijuana
- Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Jimenez, Juan Serpa – Theft of Property
- Rogers, Bethany Mari – Theft of Property
- Duncan, Summerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Ramirez, Valente – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Colbert, Erick – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify Fugitive and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana
- White, Ned – Driving While Intoxicated
- Alford, Shawn Michael – Expired Registration and Driving While License Invalid