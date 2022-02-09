Liberty ISD announces teachers, paraprofessionals of the year

Liberty ISD is recognizing the hard work of its employees by naming the 2021-2022 Liberty ISD Teachers of the Year and Paraprofessionals of the Year.

“This is a huge, hard-earned, well-deserved honor for them all,” said Superintendent Dr. Cody Abshier in an emailed statement.

The Teachers of the Year are:

San Jacinto Elementary School – Kelli Mikulec

Liberty Elementary School – Joanne Arvelaez

Liberty Middle School – Bruce Lacefield

Liberty High School – Nicki Estep

The Paraprofessionals of the Year are:

San Jacinto Elementary School – Lori David

Liberty Elementary School – Gwendolen Grant

Liberty Middle School – Randy Boothe

Liberty High School – Maria Ramirez

The Masonic Lodge will further honor Kelli, Joanne, Bruce and Nicki with a special, upcoming banquet, and two of them will go on to represent Liberty ISD in Region 5 as the LISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and the LISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Reflecting back on last year’s Educators of the Year before they pass their crowns off to this year’s winners, Abshier mentioned Odelia (Cookie) Hebert, Kristin Wright, Mark Patterson, Penny Taylor, Claudia Girard, Gricelda Chaparro, Sandra Smith and Josefa Borrego.

“Congratulations to all of these awesome educators. We are so proud of them and what they stand for in our schools and community. If you get a chance, please let them know how proud you are of them!” Abshier said.

Note: A photo of Gwendolen Grant was not available at the time this article posted.

