Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking historical memorabilia

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in recovering and cataloging some of its lost history since it was founded in 1837.

As Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson continues to move forward with documenting our rich past, he is asking the public to search their collections and inherited items from years past to find items to add to the growing museum at the Criminal Justice Center in Conroe, Texas.

“We are interested in memorializing old photos and memorabilia (badges, equipment, etc.) connected to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. “While we have documented the past several Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Administrations with some detail, we have very little memorabilia to adequately and properly distinguish/recognize administrations before 1960.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to grow its collection of memorabilia related to the agency. Pictured is a case of police badges. (Submitted photo)

All original photos will be digitally scanned and returned.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any older equipment to either be donated or provided on loan for display in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum located at the Criminal Justice Center at #1 Criminal Justice Dr., Conroe, Texas 77301.

If you are interested in helping the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reclaim its long and rich history please contact us at 936-760-5820.

Sheriff Gene Reaves served as Montgomery County sheriff from 1961 to 1981. Pictured is a case holding some of his personal effects. (Submitted photo)

