Crawfish boil being planned for Cleveland ISD alumni

The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation is hosting a CHS All-Class Reunion Crawfish Boil on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stancil Park. All proceeds from this event benefit the Foundation, which gives classroom grants to CISD teachers and scholarships to CHS graduates.

The idea for the event came from John Hart who is a CHS graduate, class of 1981. John has heard for years that several classmates and others would like to be able to catch up with friends from other graduating classes but haven’t had the opportunity.

CHS Alumni and the community are invited to come enjoy crawfish and live music by Roadhouse Randy and Wade Tanner. Plates will be $25 for 3 pounds of crawfish, served with sausage, potatoes and corn. Soft drinks are also available for purchase.

Attendees are welcome to set up a tent and chairs to “tailgate” as they reunite with classmates. The Education Foundation is also accepting sponsorships for this event.

After expenses, the proceeds will help fund classroom grants for 2022. Sponsorships range from $100 to $2500. More info can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cisdedufou

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

