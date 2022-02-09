New voter ID cards in the mail for Liberty County residents

Liberty County residents need to check their mailboxes this week for new voter registration cards sent out by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office. According to Elections Administrator Klint Bush, the blue postcards were mailed to more than 48,000 registered voters in Liberty County.

“Everyone should have them this week,” Bush said. “Be sure to pay attention to the card and take a look at your voting precinct as it may have changed. You know where you live and where you have voted previously, but see if your precinct number has changed because it may impact where you vote this year.”

The front right-side of the card lists a voter’s district for U.S. representative, state house of representatives, state senator, commissioner, justice of the peace and school district, and could include other voting entities such as drainage and utility districts. All of Liberty County is in U.S. Representative District 36, State House District 18 and State Senate District 3, but other districts will vary depending on where you live.

This sample of a voter registration card was provided by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office. This card, in particular, belongs to Voter Registrar Doc Sikes.

The front left-side of the card lists a voter’s name, address, voter ID number, gender, year of birth and voting precinct.

Bush said that many residents have asked that local newspapers and news websites post sample ballots, like they did in the past, but the voting process is more complicated with multiple ballots per party.

“There is no such thing as a sample ballot these days,” Bush said.

On the Elections Administration website at votelibertycounty.com, all ballots are posted in both English and Spanish.

The deadline for registering to vote passed on Jan. 31, 2022. Early voting begins on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25. There are four early voting locations across Liberty County and you do not have to vote in your precinct during early voting. The locations are: Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty; Hardin City Hall, 142 County Road 2010, Hardin; Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton; and Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland.

The dates and times for early voting are:

Feb. 14-18 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 22-25 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is March 1 for both the Republican and Democratic primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The election day locations are:

Voting Pct. 1 – Romayor Baptist Church. 307 FM 2610 Cleveland

Voting Pct. 2 votes at Pct. 3, Hardin City Hall. 142 County Road 2010, Liberty (Hardin)

Voting Pcts. 6 and 18 votes at Pct. 19, Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Voting Pcts. 8 and 25 votes at Pct. 9 – HI- Way Tabernacle, Cleveland (Tarkington)

Voting Pct. 10 – Trinity Baptist Church, 408 W Clayton St., Dayton

Voting Pct. 21 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton (Kenefick)

Voting Pct. 24 – Westlake VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Dayton (Westlake)

Voting Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N, Raywood

Voting Pct. 4 – Devers School, 201 S. Chisolm St., Devers

Voting Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N Main St., Daisetta

Voting Pcts. 20 and 26 votes at Pct. 7 at Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach St, Cleveland

Voting Pct. 23 votes at Pct. 31 at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove

Voting Pct. 30 votes at Pct. 22 at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

Bluebonnet News will bring you Election Night coverage at https://bluebonnetnews.com/

