Two arrests made in Dayton double-murder case

Two people have been charged in connection to a double-murder case in the Dayton area, authorities say. The two are suspected of involvement in the murder of two men whose bodies were found under the FM 1409 bridge south of Dayton on Jan. 26.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, those charged are DaQuincy Broussard, 37, and Destiny Gleason, 24. Broussard is charged with Capital Murder and Gleason is charged with Tampering With Evidence. Both suspects are being held at the Liberty County Jail.

The arrests came after “old-fashioned detective work,” Knox said.

“We are not going to reveal the methods we used because there are other arrests pending in this case,” he said.

Broussard was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 9, after an interview with investigators at the sheriff’s office. Gleason was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Dairy Queen restaurant in Mont Belvieu.

As of yet, authorities have not been able to positively identify the victims found in the vehicle. The autopsies were inconclusive, so DNA testing will have to confirm their identities. However, investigators are working with family members of two local men who are the suspected victims.

The bodies of the two victims were discovered after a motorist reported seeing a fire under the FM 1409 bridge. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found one body in the trunk and one in the back seat of the burned-out passenger vehicle. Authorities were able to find the vehicle owner, who is said to be related to the victim, using identifying markers of the vehicle that survived the fire.

Mugshots of the two suspects will be posted as soon as they become available.

