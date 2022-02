Merle Irene McNew, age 98, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born October 10, 1923, in England, Arkansas to parents Ira and Fannie Berry who preceded her in death along with her husband, Dan McNew; sisters, Christine Hill, and Virginia Haguewood; and brother, Lloyd Berry.

Survivors include her daughter, Loretta Wheeler and husband John; grandchildren, Robert Hanser and wife Gina, Guy Hanser and wife Bronsca; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Lundt and husband Travis, Vincent Hanser, Surena Hanser, Kenison Masters, Ronnie Cappo and wife Courtney, and Danny Cappo; great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lundt, Kayden Lundt, Benjiman Litzinger, Elijah Litzinger, and Sadie Cappo.

A private burial will be held for immediate family only.

