Burr Edward Hoot, age 89 of New Waverly, Texas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born August 15, 1932, in Willow Springs, Texas to parents Douglas and Lela Hoot who preceded him in death along with his first wife, Doris Sanderfer Hoot; brother, Franklin Hoot; grandson, Raymond Hoot; and step-grandson, Hunter Ellisor.

Mr. Hoot graduated from the University of Houston with an associate degree. He was an Electronic Engineer and retired in 1994. He was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Julia Ellisor Hoot; sons, Ronnie Hoot and Pat, James Hoot and Kathryn, Ray Hoot and Lynda, Jack Hoot and Trina; stepchildren, Tammie Mack and Randy, Quitta Everitt and Shannon, Eddie Ellisor and Shelley, Randy Ellisor and Teri; grandchildren, Rhonda Sellars, Michelle Russell, Vanessa Winger, Kenneth Hoot, Amy Simone, Adam Brown, David Hoot, Melissa Hoot, Christopher Hoot, Robert Worley, Peggy Worley, and Johnathan Worley; step-grandchildren, Julie Nelson, Anita Robison, Eddie Ellisor, Kessley Williams, Shea Robertson, Bailey Ellisor, and Courtney Tool; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

