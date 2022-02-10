Castulo Ibarra was born on March 26, 1956 in Rayon, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022 in League City, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Ibarra and Petra Sifuentes; his brother, Benito Ibarra and granddaughter, Abigail Faith Ixta. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maria Ibarra; his children, Laura Stone and husband Eric, Lorena Ortega and husband Jose Luis, Maria Rocio Ixta and husband Jesus, Castulo E. Ibarra and wife Kristin Gomez and Francisco Ibarra. His grandchildren; Krystabel Ibarra, Emma Stone, Jose Luis Ortega Jr., Eva Stone, Samantha Ixta, Victoria Ixta and Castulo Mason Ibarra. His brothers and sisters; Estefana Ibarra, Ernestina Ibarra, Jorge Ibarra, Nicolas Ibarra, Antioco Ibarra, Luis Ibarra, Ramiro Ibarra and numerous other family and friends.

Castulo was a loving husband, wonderful father, amazing abuelo and a great friend. His whole life was dedicated to his family and his job. He loved spending time outdoors with his cows and tractors. One of his greatest joys was traveling back to his home in Mexico where he accomplished his dream of remodeling his family home. He will be greatly missed and will live on through his children and grandchildren. He was a great man known by many.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5-8pm at Allison Funeral Service. A Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, TX.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Castulo Ibarra, please visit our floral store.

