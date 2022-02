The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2022:

Camacho-Melquiades, David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair (no mugshot)

Zeigler, Clint Allen – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

